Novartis's Deal for Medicines Company Is Good News for 2 More Stocks

The $9.7 billion acquisition of The Medicines Company that Novartis announced Sunday is good news for other companies pursuing the same technology, Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft says.

The $9.7 billion acquisition of The Medicines Company that Novartis announced Sunday is good news for other companies pursuing the same technology, Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft says.

The $9.7 billion acquisition of The Medicines Company that Novartis announced Sunday is good news for other companies pursuing the same technology, Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft says.

The Medicines Company (ticker: MDCO) is developing a cholesterol drug called inclisiran, a so-called small interfering RNA therapy. Other companies working on small interfering RNA drugs, also known as RNAi drugs, include Alnylam (ALNY), which co-developed inclisiran, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR), among others.

“Now, w/ safety+proof-of-concept demonstrated across multiple therapeutic areas...as well as having regulators and investors on board, pharma sees oppty and reason to spend for de-risked [clinical] opportunities,” wrote Raycroft in a note published Sunday. “We expect the platform potential to pique more interest.”

The back story. Shares of The Medicines Company were up 22.4% on Monday morning. Novartis (NVS) agreed to pay $85 per share for the company, which plans to submit inclisiran for Food and Drug Administration approval later this year. Inclisiran was co-developed with Alnylam, which sells Onpattro, an RNAi drug that treats a genetic condition called hATTR amyloidosis.

What’s new. Drugs like inclisiran work by targeting specific genes and keeping them from expressing the proteins they are meant to express. According to Raycroft, the safety profiles of the RNAi drugs currently under development and on the market are looking good.

“Safety was an overhang for the space for years, but biotechs have identified problem areas and made adjustments,” Raycroft wrote.

The drugs also require infrequent dosing. Inclisiran would only be given twice per year; Onpattro monthly, though the company is looking into a quarterly dosing schedule.

Looking forward. “Much room for innovation and versatility,” Raycroft wrote. Shares of Alnylam were up 4% in morning trading, while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals was up almost 13%.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.