Novartis: will not move forward with ORION-17 primary prevention trial

March 22, 2023 — 03:08 am EDT

BERLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S said on Wednesday that it had decided not to move forward with ORION-17, the UK-based primary prevention trial originally planned as part of its partnership with NHS England (NHSE).

"After careful evaluation, we have decided not to move forward with ORION-17, the UK-based primary prevention trial originally planned as part of the NHSE partnership," said a spokesperson in an emailed statement.

