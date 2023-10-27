News & Insights

Markets
NVS

Novartis: Pluvicto Supply Now Unconstrained; FDA Classifies Drug Shortage Status As Resolved

October 27, 2023 — 02:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) announced the FDA has classified the Pluvicto drug shortage status as resolved. The company said the FDA determination is the result of efforts to significantly scale up production of Pluvicto that have more than doubled weekly production capacity since May.

Novartis said it currently has more than sufficient supply to treat patients within two weeks of diagnosis. The company expects Pluvicto supply availability to continue to increase into 2024 as Novartis builds additional capacity by expanding production lines at the Millburn, New Jersey site, and the new RLT facility in Indianapolis, Indiana.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.