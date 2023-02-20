Novartis: Gilbert Ghostine To Become Sandoz Chairman

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS), on Monday, announced the appointment of Gilbert Ghostine as Chairman-designate of the new Board of Directors of Sandoz.

Ghostine has served as CEO of Geneva-based Firmenich, the world's largest privately owned perfume and taste company, since 2014.

Gilbert Ghostine will become Chairman of the New Board of Directors of Sandoz, which will be formed following the spin-off from Novartis in the second half of 2023, subject to final Novartis Board of Directors and shareholder approvals.

Currently, Ghostine serves on two boards of directors; at Danone, where he is a member of the audit committee, and at Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, where he chairs the remuneration and nomination committee.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.