Novartis works with life sciences companies to fight Covid-19

ZURICH, March 26 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S said it was working with a consortium of life sciences companies to accelerate the development, manufacture and delivery of vaccines, diagnostics, and treatments for Covid-19.

Fifteen companies have agreed to share their libraries of compounds that already have some degree of safety and activity data. Successful hits would move rapidly into in vivo trials in as little as two months, Novartis said in a statement on Thursday.

