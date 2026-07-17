Novartis Wins FDA Approval For Fabhalta In IgA Nephropathy

(RTTNews) - Novartis AG (NVS) announced that the U.S. FDA has granted traditional approval for Fabhalta (iptacopan), making it the first and only complement inhibitor shown to significantly slow kidney function decline in adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) at risk of disease progression.

Disease Background

IgAN is a chronic, immune-mediated disease that can lead to kidney failure and has a severe impact on patients' lives. Each year, approximately 25 people per million worldwide are newly diagnosed, and up to half of patients with persistent proteinuria progress to kidney failure within 10 to 20 years, often requiring dialysis or transplantation.

Fabhalta's Prior Approvals and Indications

Fabhalta was first approved by the FDA in December 2023 paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a rare blood disorder. In August 2024, it received accelerated approval to reduce proteinuria in adults with IgAN, contingent on confirmatory trial data. In March 2025, Fabhalta gained approval for complement 3 glomerulopathy (C3G). How Fabhalta Works

Fabhalta is an oral Factor B inhibitor that targets the alternative complement pathway, a key driver of inflammation in IgAN. By reducing complement-mediated injury, the therapy aims to preserve kidney function and slow disease progression.

Clinical Evidence

Approval was based on results from the Phase 3 APPLAUSE-IgAN study, which showed Fabhalta slowed the decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) by 48% compared to placebo over two years. Patients also experienced clinically meaningful reductions in proteinuria as early as two weeks into treatment.

Safety data indicated a favorable profile consistent with earlier studies. The most common side effects were abdominal pain, dizziness, and nausea. Fabhalta may increase the risk of serious infections from encapsulated bacteria and is available only through a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) program requiring vaccinations prior to treatment.

Patient and Expert Perspectives

"This milestone is a moment of great hope for the IgAN community," said Bonnie Schneider, Director and Co-Founder, IgA Nephropathy Foundation. "For patients and families impacted by this progressive disease, knowing that Fabhalta can help preserve kidney function brings renewed confidence and optimism."

Dana Rizk, M.D., Professor of Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, noted: "The ability to significantly slow kidney function decline is a critical treatment goal. This approval of Fabhalta reinforces the importance of targeting complement activation in IgAN."

Financial Performance

Fabhalta's commercial momentum has been notable. In Q1 2026, sales reached USD 169 million, more than doubling year-over-year (103% at constant currency), reflecting expansion in PNH and renal indications. This compares with Q1 2025, when Fabhalta contributed USD 81 million in revenue. The growth underscores its increasing role as a priority brand within Novartis' portfolio.

Company Outlook

Novartis emphasized its commitment to kidney health, highlighting Fabhalta's role within its alongside IgAN portfolio, which includes Vanrafia (atrasentan) and investigational compound Zigakibart. The company also noted that nearly all U.S. patients will pay $10 or less per month for Fabhalta through support programs.

NVS has traded between $112.34 and $170.46 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $152.73, up 1.28%. During overnight trading, the stock is at $153.00, up 0.18%.

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