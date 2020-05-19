NOVN

Novartis wins conditional European approval for gene therapy Zolgensma

Contributor
John Miller Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

ZURICH, May 19 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis NOVN.S said on Tuesday it was awarded conditional European approval for its gene therapy Zolgensma for treating children with the hereditary disease spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

The European Commission approved the therapy, which is priced at $2.1 million in the United States, for the treatment of patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and a clinical diagnosis of SMA Type 1, the most severe form of the disease, or for SMA patients with up to three copies of the SMN2 gene, Novartis said.

