Novartis weighs sale of opthalmology, respiratory units - Bloomberg

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG NOVN.S is considering to sell its opthalmology and respiratory units, a Bloomberg report said on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is seeking to raise money from the possible sale of the assets to invest in cutting-edge medicines, the report said, adding that the ophthalmology unit could alone fetch about $5 billion.

The drugmaker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In August, Novartis said it was planning to spin off its generics unit, Sandoz, to sharpen its focus on its patented prescription medicines.

