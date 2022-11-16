NOVN

Novartis weighs sale of opthalmology, respiratory units - Bloomberg

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

November 16, 2022 — 06:55 am EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija and Raghav Mahobe for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG NOVN.S is considering to sell its opthalmology and respiratory units, a Bloomberg report said on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is seeking to raise money from the possible sale of the assets to invest in cutting-edge medicines, the report said, adding that the ophthalmology unit could alone fetch about $5 billion.

The drugmaker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In August, Novartis said it was planning to spin off its generics unit, Sandoz, to sharpen its focus on its patented prescription medicines.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NOVN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.