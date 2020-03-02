Novartis unit Sandoz agrees to pay $195 million to resolve antitrust charges

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S unit Sandoz has agreed to pay $195 million to reach a deferred prosecution agreement aimed at resolving antitrust charges, the Justice Department said on Monday.

