Novartis To Proceed Hydroxychloroquine Trial In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Novartis (NVS) Monday said it has reached an agreement with the US Food and Drug Administration or FDA to proceed with a Phase III clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

The trial, on approximately 440 patients, is designed and implemented quickly to address the need for science-based investigation. This is after early preclinical and clinical evidence that hydroxychloroquine may help hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

The large trial will be conducted at more than a dozen sites in the United States. The clinical trial drug supply will be provided by Sandoz, the generics and biosimilars division of Novartis. The company also said it will make its hydroxychloroquine intellectual property available to support broad access if medicine is approved for COVID-19. Novartis, through Sandoz, has committed to donate up to 130 million doses of hydroxychloroquine globally to support the fight against COVID-19.

Sandoz has already donated 30 million tablets to the US Department of Health and Human Services and is dispatching futher shipments to various countries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.