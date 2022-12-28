US Markets
NOVN

Novartis to pay $245 mln over Exforge drug generics

Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

December 28, 2022 — 07:16 pm EST

Written by Jonathan Stempel for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Novartis AG NOVN.S said on Wednesday it will pay $245 million to resolve civil litigation accusing the Swiss drugmaker of trying to delay the launch in the United States of generic versions of the Exforge blood pressure treatment.

The settlements with so-called direct purchasers, indirect purchasers and retailers require approval by a federal judge in Manhattan, and will resolve all outstanding claims against the company over the matter, Novartis said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NOVN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.