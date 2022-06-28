NOVN

Novartis to cut up to 8,000 jobs globally

Contributors
Paul Carrel Reuters
Silke Koltrowitz Reuters
Paul Arnold Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Novartis said on Tuesday a previously announced restructuring programme could lead to 8,000 jobs being cut, including up to 1,400 in Switzerland, confirming a report by Swiss newspaper TagesAnzeiger.

New throughout, adds details, background.

ZURICH, June 28 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S said on Tuesday a previously announced restructuring programme could lead to 8,000 jobs being cut, including up to 1,400 in Switzerland, confirming a report by Swiss newspaper TagesAnzeiger.

The job cuts are part of a restructuring programme the Swiss pharma group announced in April targeting savings of at least $1 billion by 2024.

Novartis said in an emailed statement it had made good progress in implementing its new organisational structure that involved integrating its pharmaceuticals and oncology business units and would lead to eliminating roles across the organisation.

"This restructuring could potentially impact 1,400 positions based in Switzerland, out of around 8,000 positions impacted globally," the company said, adding it had currently 108,000 employees globally, including 11,600 in Switzerland.

Novartis said the new structure with fewer duplications in its business would be implemented over the next months.

It said it had completed the appointment of most leadership at the global level and would provide further updates in the coming weeks.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel, Silke Koltrowitz and Paul Arnold; Editing by David Gregorio)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOVN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters