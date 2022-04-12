NOVN

Novartis to cut thousands of jobs in global revamp - paper

Contributors
Oliver Hirt Reuters
Silke Koltrowitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Swiss drugmaker Novartis will cut thousands of jobs worldwide as it combines its pharma and oncology businesses in a reorganisation announced last week, Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed company sources.

ZURICH, April 12 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis NOVN.S will cut thousands of jobs worldwide as it combines its pharma and oncology businesses in a reorganisation announced last week, Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed company sources.

More than 100 jobs could also disappear at Novartis's Swiss sites in Rotkreuz and Basel, the paper reported.

Contacted by Reuters, a Novartis spokesperson said efficiencies would come through leaner structures and would "inevitably lead to roles being impacted", but it was too early to give specific numbers.

Novartis, which employs about 108,000 people worldwide, said last week it was integrating its pharmaceuticals and oncology units into an innovative medicines (IM) business to simplify its structure, targeting savings of at least $1 billion by 2024.

The spokesperson said the company expected the new structure to be fully in place and operational by the end of 2022.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)

((silke.koltrowitz@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOVN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters