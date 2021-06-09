Novartis to close Swiss plant, 50 jobs to go

ZURICH, June 9 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S plans to close a plant in the southern Swiss town of Locarno, the drugmaker said on Wednesday, citing falling demand for testing products.

Around 50 jobs are set to go by shuttering the facility in stages by the end of 2023, it added in a statement.

The Pharmanalytica testing facility in Locarno specialises in performing stability tests and specific release tests for Novartis products.

(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Louise Heavens)

((louise.heavens@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.