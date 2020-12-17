US Markets
NOVN

Novartis to buy neuroscience company Cadent for up to $770 mln

Contributor
Silke Koltrowitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Novartis said on Thursday it had entered into an agreement to acquire U.S.-based neuroscience company Cadent for up to $770 million, gaining full rights to Cadent's neuroscience portfolio.

ZURICH, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S said on Thursday it had entered into an agreement to acquire U.S.-based neuroscience company Cadent for up to $770 million, gaining full rights to Cadent's neuroscience portfolio.

"Upon the closing of the agreement, Cadent will receive a $210 million upfront payment and will be eligible for up to $560 million in milestone payments, for a total potential consideration of $770 million," Cadent said in a separate statement.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((silke.koltrowitz@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOVN

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular