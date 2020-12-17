Novartis to buy neuroscience company Cadent for up to $770 mln

ZURICH, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S said on Thursday it had entered into an agreement to acquire U.S.-based neuroscience company Cadent for up to $770 million, gaining full rights to Cadent's neuroscience portfolio.

"Upon the closing of the agreement, Cadent will receive a $210 million upfront payment and will be eligible for up to $560 million in milestone payments, for a total potential consideration of $770 million," Cadent said in a separate statement.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((silke.koltrowitz@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.