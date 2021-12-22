Novartis to buy Gyroscope Therapeutics for up to $1.5 bln

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Healthcare investment firm Syncona Ltd SYNCS.L said on Wednesday Novartis AG NOVN.S will buy its Gyroscope Therapeutics unit for up to $1.5 billion as the Swiss drugmaker seeks access to the British firm's gene therapy for a blindness-causing disease.

