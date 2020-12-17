Markets
NVS

Novartis To Buy Cadent Therapeutics For Up To $770 Mln - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) announced Thursday that it has agreed to buy all of the outstanding capital stock of Cadent Therapeutics. Cadent and Novartis anticipate the transaction will close during the first quarter of 2021.

Upon the closing of deal, Cadent Therapeutics said it will receive $210 million upfront and up to $560 million in milestone payments, for a potential total of $770 million.

Novartis specified that this acquisition adds two new clinical stage programs to the Novartis neuroscience portfolio, one for schizophrenia and the other for movement disorders.

The acquisition also includes MIJ821, a clinical stage molecule that Novartis licensed exclusively from Cadent in 2015 for treatment-resistant depression.

Cadent Therapeutics is a privately held clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for the treatment of cognitive, mood, and movement disorders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular