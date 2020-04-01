Novartis Terminates Sale Of Sandoz US Generic Oral Solids & Dermatology Units

(RTTNews) - Novartis said that it will terminate a sale of the Sandoz US generic oral solids and dermatology businesses to Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc. The decision was taken as approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for the transaction was not obtained within anticipated timelines.

Sandoz will continue to operate its oral solids and dermatology business as part of the Sandoz US business.

