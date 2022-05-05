US Markets
NOVN

Novartis suspends two cancer therapies over quality concerns

Contributor
Silke Koltrowitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Novartis said on Thursday it had temporarily suspended the production of its Lutathera and Pluvicto cancer therapies at facilities in Italy and New Jersey after potential quality issues were discovered in their manufacturing.

ZURICH, May 5 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S said on Thursday it had temporarily suspended the production of its Lutathera and Pluvicto cancer therapies at facilities in Italy and New Jersey after potential quality issues were discovered in their manufacturing.

"Novartis is conducting a thorough review of the situation and currently expects to resolve the issues and resume some supply in the next six weeks", the Swiss company said.

The drugmaker added in a statement that some doses of cancer therapy Lutathera would be available in Europe and Asia from a site in Spain, but there might be some delays in supply.

Lutathera and Pluvicto are both so-called radioligand therapies, a type of treatment that uses nuclear medicine to precisely target and treat cancer cells.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((silke.koltrowitz@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOVN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular