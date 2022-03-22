Novartis suspends some business activities in Russia

GENEVA, March 22 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis NOVN.S said on Tuesday it was suspending capital investments, media advertising, and other promotional activities in Russia but remained committed to providing access to its medicine there.

"Novartis condemns the war in Ukraine," it said in a statement, adding that "while we remain committed to provide access to our medicine in Russia, we responsibly pause the initiation of new clinical trials and the enrolment of new study participants in existing trials."

The move by Novartis follows similar steps by other drugmakers following sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

