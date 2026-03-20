Novartis Strikes $3B Oncology Deal for Breast Cancer Asset

Novartis NVS is doubling down on precision oncology with a targeted bolt-on acquisition that strengthens its position in one of the largest segments of breast cancer.

Novartis has agreed to acquire a pan-mutant–selective PI3Kα inhibitor program from Synnovation Therapeutics, anchored by lead asset SNV4818.

The transaction aligns squarely with Novartis’ oncology strategy in hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative (HR+/HER2-) breast cancer — a large and well-characterized market where innovation has increasingly shifted toward targeted and combination therapies.

Financial Terms of NVS’ Deal With Synnovation

The deal includes a $2 billion upfront payment and up to $1 billion in milestones, signaling high conviction in the program despite its early-stage status.

The transaction is slated to be closed in the first half of 2026.

Strategic Rationale Behind NVS’ Acquisition

SNV4818 is designed to target the mutated PI3Kα enzyme found in cancer cells while sparing the wild-type (normal) PI3Kα in healthy cells.

Approximately 40% of HR+/HER2- breast cancer patients harbor PIK3CA mutations, a subgroup associated with poorer prognosis. This creates a sizable, biomarker-defined patient population where targeted therapies can command premium pricing and strong adoption, provided they demonstrate clear differentiation.

Earlier-generation PI3K inhibitors have struggled with tolerability due to off-target effects on normal cells, often limiting dosing intensity and duration.

By contrast, SNV4818’s mutant-selective approach aims to improve tolerability and safety, enable more consistent dosing, expand usage in earlier lines of therapy, and enhance combination potential with endocrine therapy and CDK inhibitors.

SNV4818 is currently in phase I/II development.

For Novartis, this opportunity is not just about monotherapy potential. The real upside lies in combination regimens, where a better-tolerated PI3K inhibitor could be layered onto existing standards of care, expanding both duration of therapy and total addressable market.

Novartis’ breast cancer portfolio includes the blockbuster drug Kisqali (ribociclib). The drug is a selective, oral cyclin-dependent inhibitor of kinases 4 and 6 (CDK4/6) — two enzymes involved in the control of cell cycle progression.

Kisqali sales totaled $4.8 billion in 2025, up 58%. Sales grew strongly across all regions, including +77% growth in the United States, reflecting continued share gains in metastatic breast cancer, as well as leading NBRx share in early breast cancer.

NVS Navigates Generic Competition for Entresto

2026 is a pivotal year for Novartis as it navigates the largest patent expiry in its history for the cardiovascular drug Entresto.

Last month, Novartis reported mixed results for the fourth quarter of 2025, with earnings beating estimates but revenues missing the same.

Shares of Novartis have gained 29.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 5.8%.



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Sales are being adversely impacted by generic competition for key drugs, Entresto (the United States) and Promacta.

Novartis is now banking on key growth drivers — Kisqali, Kesimpta, Pluvicto and Scemblix — to support top-line growth.

Pipeline progress remains a major upside, with multiple potential multi-blockbusters advancing through FDA approvals and positive phase III data across Rhapsido, Pluvicto, Itvisma and ianalumab.

The company recently acquired Avidity Biosciences, Inc., adding the latter’s differentiated muscle-targeting antibody oligonucleotide conjugate (AOC) platform and three late-stage programs, further strengthening its industry-leading neuromuscular pipeline.

The transaction could unlock multi-billion-dollar market opportunities, with potential product launches targeted before 2030.

It also enhances Novartis’ late-stage pipeline, supporting the company’s projected 2025-2030 net sales CAGR of 5-6% at constant currency and reinforcing its mid- to long-term growth outlook.

NVS’ Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Novartis currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the pharma/biotech sector are Liquidia Corporation LQDA, ADMA Biologics ADMA and ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP. While LQDA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ADMA and ANIP carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for LQDA’s earnings per share (EPS) have more than doubled to $1.75 in the past 30 days. Shares of LQDA have soared 63.1% over the past six months.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for ADMA’s 2026 EPS have increased from 85 cents to 96 cents. ADMA’s shares have lost 24.1% over the past year.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ EPS have increased from $8.28 to $8.99 for 2026. Over the past year, shares of ANIP have surged 16.4%.

ANI Pharmaceuticals' earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 22.21%.





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