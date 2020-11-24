Novartis starts share buyback, highlights product pipeline

ZURICH, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S is initiating a previously announced share buyback worth up to $2.5 billion, it said on Tuesday as it highlighted its research and development pipeline in an investor presentation.

It also increased its target for a technical operations productivity programme starting in 2021 to $2 billion from $1.5 billion and said it was committed to driving constant margin expansion.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.