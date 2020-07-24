Novartis sickle cell drug Adakveo put on path to EU approval

ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - Novartis's sickle cell disease treatment Adakveo appears set for European approval after a key committee on Friday gave its backing to the drug that booked $36 million in first-half U.S. sales.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency adopted a positive opinion, which the European Commission nearly always follows.

Sickle cell disease commonly afflicts people of African descent, as a gene trait that may have developed to confer survival benefits for malaria causes lifelong health problems including pain and death for those with the disease.

Adakveo was developed to reduce pain crisis, and Novartis eventually sees the drug as a $1 billion-per-year seller. It has faced some price resistance as a U.S. group that analyses drug value says it should be priced at less than a third of its roughly $88,000 cost now. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields) ((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: NOVARTIS SICKLE CELL/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.