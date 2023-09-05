News & Insights

Novartis shares Sandoz H1 results ahead of spin-off

September 05, 2023 — 01:49 am EDT

ZURICH, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S on Tuesday published half year results for Sandoz and confirmed it plans to spin-off its generic medicines division on Oct. 4.

Sandoz achieved net third-party sales of $4.8 billion in the first half of the year, driven by an increase in volume, which was partly offset by negative price affects.

Guidance for 2023 and the mid-term, from 2024 to 2028, was also confirmed.

