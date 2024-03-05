Novartis Shareholders Approve Board's Proposed Resolutions

(RTTNews) - Pharmaceutical company Novartis AG (NVS), Tuesday announced that its shareholders had approved all the resolutions proposed by the Board at the Annual General Meeting.

The approved resolutions include the reduction of share capital, the 2023 report on non-financial matters and the 2023 Compensation Report, in advisory votes, as well as the future Board and Executive Committee compensation in separate binding votes.

The company stated that the shareholders also approved an increase of 3.1 percent dividend, to CHF 3.30 per share, which will be paid from March 11.

Currently, Novartis's stock is falling 0.02 percent, to $101.95 on the New York Stock Exchange.

