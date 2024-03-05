News & Insights

Markets
NVS

Novartis Shareholders Approve Board's Proposed Resolutions

March 05, 2024 — 01:52 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pharmaceutical company Novartis AG (NVS), Tuesday announced that its shareholders had approved all the resolutions proposed by the Board at the Annual General Meeting.

The approved resolutions include the reduction of share capital, the 2023 report on non-financial matters and the 2023 Compensation Report, in advisory votes, as well as the future Board and Executive Committee compensation in separate binding votes.

The company stated that the shareholders also approved an increase of 3.1 percent dividend, to CHF 3.30 per share, which will be paid from March 11.

Currently, Novartis's stock is falling 0.02 percent, to $101.95 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.