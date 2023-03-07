Novartis Shareholders Approve All Resolutions Proposed By Board

(RTTNews) - Novartis AG (NVS) said that its shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors, including the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation, the 2022 Compensation Report in an advisory vote, as well as the future Board and Executive Committee compensation in separate binding votes.

The company said its shareholders approved the 26th consecutive dividend increase since the creation of Novartis in 1996, with an increase of 3.2% to CHF 3.20 per share. Payment for the 2022 dividend will be made as from March 13, 2023.

The company's shareholders re-elected Joerg Reinhardt as Chair of the Board of Directors, and all members of the Board who stood for re-election, for one year. In addition, John Young was newly elected to the Board of Directors.

The shareholders elected KPMG AG as auditor for the financial year starting on January 1, 2023.

