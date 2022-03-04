Novartis Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) said that its shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting.

The company's shareholders approved the 25th consecutive dividend increase since the creation of Novartis in 1996, with an increase of 3.3% to CHF 3.10 per share. Payment for the 2021 dividend will be made as of March 10, 2022.

The company noted that its shareholders re-elected Joerg Reinhardt as Chair of the Board of Directors, and all members of the Board who stood for re-election, for one year. In addition, Ms. Ana de Pro Gonzalo and Mr. Daniel Hochstrasser were newly elected to the Board of Directors.

The company's shareholders also re-elected the following members of the Board of Directors to the Compensation Committee for one year: Patrice Bula, Bridgette Heller, Simon Moroney and William T. Winters. The Board of Directors intends to redesignate Simon Moroney as Chair of the Compensation Committee.

The shareholders elected KPMG AG as statutory auditor for the financial year starting on January 1, 2022.

The shareholders approved the total maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the Board of Directors, covering the period from the 2022 AGM to the 2023 AGM, and the total maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the Executive Committee for the financial year 2023.

