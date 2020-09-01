NOVN

Novartis sets out new sustainability targets on patient outreach, carbon neutrality

Contributors
boosting two initiatives to expand access to innovative medicines in low- Reuters
middle-income countries Reuters
to increase patient reach of programmes tackling leprosy Reuters
malaria Reuters
Chagas disease Reuters
sickle cell disease Reuters
it said it hoped to reach over Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Drugmaker Novartis on Tuesday announced new sustainability targets, including boosting access to its medicines and global outreach as well as aiming to make its supply chain carbon neutral by 2030.

By boosting two initiatives to expand access to innovative medicines in low- and middle-income countries and to increase patient reach of programmes tackling leprosy, malaria, Chagas disease and sickle cell disease, it said it hoped to reach over 23 million patients by 2025.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Revill)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOVN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters