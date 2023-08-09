News & Insights

Novartis sees positive phase III trial results with BTK inhibitor

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

August 09, 2023 — 01:32 am EDT

Written by Kirsti Knolle for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S said on Wednesday that phase III trials with its remibrutinib drug candidate had shown rapid sympton control in chronic spontaneous urticaria.

"Patients on remibrutinib saw rapid improvement as early as two weeks after treatment initiation," Novartis said.

