Novartis sees positive phase III trial results with BTK inhibitor

BERLIN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S said on Wednesday that phase III trials with its remibrutinib drug candidate had shown rapid sympton control in chronic spontaneous urticaria.

"Patients on remibrutinib saw rapid improvement as early as two weeks after treatment initiation," Novartis said.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Friederike Heine)

