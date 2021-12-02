Novartis sees annual sales growth of 4% until 2026

ZURICH, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis NOVN.S is confident to reach a core margin in innovative medicines in the high 30s by 2026 and grow sales by 4% each year until the end of that period, the company said in a presentation on Thursday.

Novartis added it had up to 20 assets in its pipeline with approval expected by 2026 that had the potential to generate at least 1$ billion in sales.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska)

