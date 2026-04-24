Novartis Secures WHO Nod For Infant Malaria Therapy Coartem Baby

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) has announced that the World Health Organization (WHO) has prequalified Coartem Baby, the first and only malaria treatment developed specifically for newborns and young infants weighing between 2 and 5 kilograms. This milestone paves the way for broader access through public sector procurement and donor-funded programs, addressing a long-standing treatment gap. Malaria remains a life-threatening disease, with children under five accounting for the majority of deaths in Africa. Until now, infants under 4.5 kilograms had no approved treatment options, often receiving medicines designed for older children, which carried risks of side effects and toxicity. Coartem Baby, also known as Riamet Baby in some countries, was developed in collaboration with Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) and is being made available largely on a not-for-profit basis in endemic regions.

Clinical experts highlighted the importance of this innovation. Dr. Emmanuel Aidoo, a pediatrician in Ghana, noted that having a treatment tailored for infants provides confidence to physicians who previously lacked safe options. WHO officials emphasized that the formulation represents a breakthrough in ensuring the smallest and most vulnerable patients are not left behind.

Novartis has already introduced the therapy in Ghana and plans to expand access across malaria-endemic countries. The company has delivered more than 1.1 billion courses of its antimalarial Coartem since 1999 and continues to invest in new compounds to combat drug resistance.

The WHO prequalification marks a significant public health milestone, ensuring that procurement agencies can now include Coartem Baby in their supply chains. For millions of newborns born in malaria-risk regions each year, this development offers the first dedicated treatment option designed with their safety and needs in mind.

NVS has traded between $104.93 and $170.46 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $147.48, 0.11%. During overnight trading, the stock is at $145.57, down 1.30%.

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