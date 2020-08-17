US Markets
Novartis says U.S. court upholds validity of Gilenya dosage regimen patent

Silke Koltrowitz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Novartis said a U.S. district court upheld the validity of the dosage regimen patent for its best-selling multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Gilenya.

The Swiss drugmaker in a statement said on Monday that the decision meant the generic proposed by HEC Pharm Co. would infringe the dosage regimen patent.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved three generic versions of the Novartis treatment in December.

