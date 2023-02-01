Novartis says operating profit to grow again in 2023

By Ludwig Burger

BASEL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis NOVN.S on Wednesday predicted that core operating income would grow in a "mid single digit" percentage range in 2023, following stagnation last year.

Full-year core operating income was broadly flat at $16.7 billion, it said in a statement, coming in slightly below market expectations of $16.8 billion.

Adjusted for overall negative currency effects, group sales in 2022 advanced 4% to $50.5 billion as gains from heart failure drug Entresto and multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Kesimpta were partly offset by competition from cheap generic copies of established MS drug Gilenya.

