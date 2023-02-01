Novartis says operating profit to grow again in 2023

BASEL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis NOVN.S on Wednesday predicted that core operating income would grow in a "mid single digit" percentage range in 2023, following stagnation last year.

Full-year core operating income was broadly flat at $16.7 billion, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Paul Carrel)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.