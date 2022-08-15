NOVN

Novartis says lung cancer drug canakinumab failed phase III trial

John Revill Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Novartis said on Monday its canakinumab drug to help treat non-small cell lung cancer failed a phase III trial.

The drug, used as an adjuvant treatment, did not meet its primary endpoint of disease-free survival, the Swiss company said.

