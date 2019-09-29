US Markets

Novartis says Kisqali boosts survival in breast cancer patients

Contributor
John Miller Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Novartis said on Sunday that Kisqali helped women with advanced breast cancer after menopause live longer, adding to data the Swiss company hopes will help convince doctors to choose its drug over Pfizer's blockbuster Ibrance.

ZURICH, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S said on Sunday that Kisqali helped women with advanced breast cancer after menopause live longer, adding to data the Swiss company hopes will help convince doctors to choose its drug over Pfizer's PFE.N blockbuster Ibrance.

Kisqali plus the hormone therapy fulvestrant, when compared to fulvestrant alone, demonstrated a significant improvement in survival with a 28% reduction in risk of death, Novartis said at the European Society for Medical Oncology meeting in Barcelona.

Novartis said Kisqali is now the only drug of its kind to show positive overall survival in two pivotal studies.

The Basel-based firm said this year that Kisqali also boosted survival for women before menopause with hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

"These results arm oncologists with more evidence to make a confident treatment choice for their hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer patients," Dennis Slamon, a doctor at the University of California, Los Angeles Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center involved with the study, said in a statement.

Kisqali had $235 million in sales in 2018, well behind $4.1 billion for Ibrance, as Pfizer's first-to-market drug captured the lion's share of women with metastatic HR+/HER2- cancer.

However, a Refinitiv poll found analysts expect Kisqali, priced at about $130,000 per year, to have sales of about $1.2 billion annually by 2024.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular