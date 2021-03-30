Novartis says Kesimpta gets EU approval in multiple sclerosis

ZURICH, March 30 (Reuters) - Novartis AG NOVN.S said on Tuesday Kesimpta (ofatumumab) has won European Union approval as the first and only self-administered, targeted B-cell therapy for adult patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis.

The Swiss drugmaker is developing and marketing the product under a license agreement with Genmab GMAB.CO.

