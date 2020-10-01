Novartis says data confirms benefit of Zolgensma gene therapy for babies

ZURICH, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S said new interim data from an ongoing phase clinical trial for its $2.1 million-per-patient gene therapy Zolgensma showed spinal muscular atrophy patients experienced significant therapeutic benefit.

Nearly two-thirds of patients aged less than six months in the STR1VE-EU study have already achieved developmental motor milestones not observed in natural history of SMA type 1, a rare genetic disease, at a mean duration of follow-up of 10.6 months, Novartis said in a statement on Thursday.

The Swiss drugmaker said last month that Zolgensma faced a possible delay after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested an additional study to examine the therapy's efficacy in older children.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((silke.koltrowitz@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.