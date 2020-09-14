Novartis says Beovu matched rival Eylea in visual acuity in eye disease

ZURICH, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S on Monday said its eye drug Beovu matched rival Eylea from Regeneron REGN.O in visual acuity at one year in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME), as the Swiss drugmaker seeks to regain momentum with the drug after early safety stumbles.

"This data confirms our strong belief in Beovu as a potential therapy for DME patients," said Dirk Sauer, who leads Novartis Pharma Ophthalmology's drug development.

Novartis earlier this year launched an external review into the safety of Beovu after the American Society of Retinal Specialists (ASRS) raised concerns about rare cases of sight-threatening inflammatory eye condition in patients with another eye disease, age-related macular degeneration.

(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Thomas Seythal)

