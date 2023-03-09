Markets
NVS

Novartis' Sandoz Signs MoU To Build Biologics Production Plant In Lendava, Slovenia

March 09, 2023 — 10:12 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Novartis AG's (NVS) generics-and-biosimilars division Sandoz signed a Memorandum of Understanding to build a new biologics production plant in Lendava, Slovenia.

Sandoz said it plans to invest at least $400 million in the plant, supporting the company's ambition to drive the future growth of its global biosimilars portfolio.

Work on the new plant is set to begin this year, with full operations provisonally planned for late 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.