Novartis' Sandoz Signs MoU To Build Biologics Production Plant In Lendava, Slovenia

(RTTNews) - Novartis AG's (NVS) generics-and-biosimilars division Sandoz signed a Memorandum of Understanding to build a new biologics production plant in Lendava, Slovenia.

Sandoz said it plans to invest at least $400 million in the plant, supporting the company's ambition to drive the future growth of its global biosimilars portfolio.

Work on the new plant is set to begin this year, with full operations provisonally planned for late 2026.

