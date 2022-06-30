NOVN

Novartis resumes production of radioligand therapy medicines

Silke Koltrowitz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Novartis said it resumed the production and delivery of radioligand therapy medicines after fixing the issues that had led to a temporary suspension of production last month.

"The company has remediated the issues that led to the temporary, voluntary suspension of production in May," the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement, adding these issues did not affect patient safety.

