Novartis resumes production of radioligand therapy medicines

ZURICH, June 30 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S said it resumed the production and delivery of radioligand therapy medicines after fixing the issues that had led to a temporary suspension of production last month.

"The company has remediated the issues that led to the temporary, voluntary suspension of production in May," the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement, adding these issues did not affect patient safety.

