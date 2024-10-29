Novartis reports Q3 core EPS $2.06, consensus $1.96

Reports Q3 revenue $12.82B, consensus $12.76B. Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis (NVS), said: “Novartis delivered another quarter of strong operational performance in Q3, with sales up 10% and core operating income up 20%. All key growth drivers contributed to the momentum. We achieved important indications expansions for Kisqali in early breast cancer and Fabhalta in IgA nephropathy, and we completed our PSMAfore filing for Pluvicto in the US. With the momentum in our business and pipeline, we were able to once again upgrade our full-year guidance and remain highly confident in our mid-term outlook.”
