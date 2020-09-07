Markets
NVS

Novartis Reports Post Hoc Analysis From Phase III IRIDIUM Study

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) presented post hoc analysis from the pivotal Phase III IRIDIUM study, which showed that high-dose, once-daily Enerzair Breezhaler significantly reduced both moderate-or-severe and severe asthma exacerbation rates in patients whose asthma is uncontrolled on medium- or high-dose long-acting beta2-agonist/inhaled corticosteroids, when compared with a once-daily medium-dose of the same treatment. The study also showed the safety profile for high-dose Enerzair Breezhaler was in line with previous studies in the Phase III/IIIb PLATINUM clinical development program.

IRIDIUM was a phase III, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group study, designed to compare the efficacy and safety of IND/GLY/MF with IND/MF in patients with asthma.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular