Novartis Reports Post Hoc Analysis From Phase III IRIDIUM Study

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) presented post hoc analysis from the pivotal Phase III IRIDIUM study, which showed that high-dose, once-daily Enerzair Breezhaler significantly reduced both moderate-or-severe and severe asthma exacerbation rates in patients whose asthma is uncontrolled on medium- or high-dose long-acting beta2-agonist/inhaled corticosteroids, when compared with a once-daily medium-dose of the same treatment. The study also showed the safety profile for high-dose Enerzair Breezhaler was in line with previous studies in the Phase III/IIIb PLATINUM clinical development program.

IRIDIUM was a phase III, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group study, designed to compare the efficacy and safety of IND/GLY/MF with IND/MF in patients with asthma.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.