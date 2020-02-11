Novartis Reports FDA's Priority Review For Capmatinib - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) said the US FDA has granted priority review to capmatinib's New Drug Application. Capmatinib is a MET inhibitor being evaluated as a treatment for first-line and previously treated patients with locally advanced or metastatic METex14 mutated non-small cell lung cancer. The company was previously granted breakthrough therapy designation for capmatinib.

Novartis noted that there are currently no approved therapies that specifically target METex14 mutated advanced NSCLC. The FDA review for Capmatinib is expected to be completed within six months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.