Novartis Reports Disappointing Results From LUSTER Studies With Fevipiprant

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) said the topline results from global Phase III LUSTER-1 and LUSTER-2 studies did not support further development of Fevipiprant in asthma as a primary indication. The pooled analyses of the LUSTER trials did not meet the clinically relevant threshold for reduction in rate of moderate -to-severe exacerbation compared to placebo over a 52-week treatment period for either of the doses, 150mg / 450 mg. Fevipiprant was generally well tolerated in the study.

Fevipiprant is an investigational steroid-free once-daily pill. It blocks the DP2 pathway, a potentially important regulator of the asthma inflammatory cascade.

"While the results of the LUSTER studies with fevipiprant are disappointing, they meaningfully contribute to our understanding of the DP2 pathway in asthma," said John Tsai, Head Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis.

