Novartis Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Tabrecta For Patients With METex14 Lung Cancer

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) said Friday that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) adopted a positive opinion and recommended granting marketing authorization of Tabrecta (capmatinib) as a monotherapy for the treatment of adults with advanced non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC harboring alterations leading to mesenchymal-epithelial-transition factor gene (MET) exon 14 (METex14) skipping who require systemic therapy following prior treatment with immunotherapy and/or platinum-based chemotherapy.

The CHMP opinion was based on results from the Phase II GEOMETRY mono-1 trial that demonstrated positive overall response rates among adult patients with advanced NSCLC whose tumors had alterations leading to METex14 skipping.

Tabrecta (capmatinib) is approved in several countries including the US, Switzerland and Japan. It is the number one prescribed targeted therapy for patients with advanced NSCLC with alterations leading to METex14 skipping globally.

Tabrecta is a kinase inhibitor that targets MET. Tabrecta was discovered by Incyte and licensed to Novartis in 2009. As per the agreement, Incyte granted Novartis worldwide exclusive development and commercialization rights to capmatinib and certain back-up compounds in all indications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.