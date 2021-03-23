NOVN

Novartis radioligand therapy improves prostate cancer survival

Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Novartis' Lu-PSMA-617 radioligand therapy helped improve survival for patients with advanced castration-resistant prostate cancer in a phase III study, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday.

"We intend to submit these data to regulatory authorities as soon as possible," the group's Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer John Tsai said in a statement.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

