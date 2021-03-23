Novartis radioligand therapy improves prostate cancer survival

ZURICH, March 23 (Reuters) - Novartis' NOVN.S Lu-PSMA-617 radioligand therapy helped improve survival for patients with advanced castration-resistant prostate cancer in a phase III study, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday.

"We intend to submit these data to regulatory authorities as soon as possible," the group's Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer John Tsai said in a statement.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.