NOVN

Novartis Q4 sales, core net income trail analyst expectations

Contributor
John Miller Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Novartis's fourth-quarter sales and profit rose less than analysts expected, as the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday that the COVID-19 pandemic affected divisions including its eye and skin drugs as well as generics unit Sandoz.

Adds details and background

ZURICH, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Novartis's NOVN.S fourth-quarter sales and profit rose less than analysts expected, as the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday that the COVID-19 pandemic affected divisions including its eye and skin drugs as well as generics unit Sandoz.

Core net income in the final three months of 2020 rose 3% in constant currencies to $3.03 billion, compared to the average forecast of $3.15 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analysts. Sales rose 1% to $12.77 billion, compared to $12.88 billion forecast in the poll.

During the year, Novartis said COVID-19-related lockdowns in regions including the United States and Europe crimped sales as some patients avoided visiting hospitals or doctor offices.

"Novartis delivered a solid performance in 2020 across our strategic priorities, despite the challenges of COVID-19," Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said in a statement. "Looking ahead, we are confident that the progress we have made on our strategic priorities as a focused medicines company will result in top and bottom line growth through 2025."

Its Chinese business boosted sales 14% to $659 million in the quarter, and Novartis still expects to double sales there by 2024 compared to 2019.

Novartis proposed raising its dividend 1.7% to 3 Swiss francs per share. For the coming year, net sales are targeted to grow at a low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate, with core operating income expected to grow by mid-single-digit percentages, ahead of sales.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOVN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters