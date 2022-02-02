Novartis Q4 operating income down 3% on higher costs

FRANKFURT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S reported fourth-quarter operating income slipped 3% despite higher sales as marketing and development costs rose.

The Swiss pharma giant's quarterly operating income came in at $2.6 billion, it said in a statement on Wednesday. Core operating income rose 9% to $3.8 billion.

It added it expected core operating income to grow in the mid-single-digit percentage range this year.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Michael Shields)

