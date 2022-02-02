NOVN

Novartis Q4 operating income down 3% on higher costs

Ludwig Burger Reuters
Novartis reported fourth-quarter operating income slipped 3% despite higher sales as marketing and development costs rose.

The Swiss pharma giant's quarterly operating income came in at $2.6 billion, it said in a statement on Wednesday. Core operating income rose 9% to $3.8 billion.

It added it expected core operating income to grow in the mid-single-digit percentage range this year.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

