Novartis Q3 Core Operating Income Up 5% In Constant Currency, Sales Up 4%; Confirms Group Guidance

(RTTNews) - Novartis AG (NVS) reported third quarter core operating income of $4.3 billion, down 4%, or an increase of 5% in constant currency, from prior year mainly driven by higher sales, partly offset by higher R&D and M&S investments. Core EPS was $1.58, down 8%, an increase of 1% in constant currency, benefiting from lower weighted average number of shares outstanding. Excluding the impact of Roche core income, core EPS grew 10% in constant currency.

Net income declined to $1.57 billion from $2.76 billion, prior year. EPS was $0.72 compared to $1.22.

Net sales were $12.5 billion, a decline of 4%, or up 4% in constant currency, driven by volume growth of 11 percentage points, price erosion of 4 percentage points and the negative impact from generic competition of 3 percentage points.

For 2022, the Group expects sales to grow mid single digit in constant currency, while core operating income is expected to grow mid single digit.

Novartis concluded the strategic review of Sandoz, announcing a proposed 100% spin-off of Sandoz, its generics and biosimilars division into a new publicly traded standalone company. Richard Saynor will be appointed CEO designate of Sandoz and step down from the Executive Committee of Novartis with immediate effect.

For 2022, Sandoz sales are expected to grow low to mid single digit, revised upwards from prior guidance of low single digit growth. Core operating income is expected to grow low single digit, revised upwards from prior outlook of broadly in line.

For 2022, Innovative Medicines sales are expected to grow mid single digit. Core operating income is expected to grow mid to high single digit, ahead of sales.

